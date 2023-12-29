CLEVELAND (WJW) – This week we have a Victory Friday here in Cleveland after the Browns clinched a playoff berth after defeating the New York Jets 37-20 Thursday night.

Former Cleveland Browns Running Back Greg Pruitt stopped at Fox 8 News Friday morning to talk about the “great belated Christmas present” the Browns gave Clevelanders Thursday night.

“I thought this game would be low scoring, but I forgot about the enthusiasm of Thursday night football here in Cleveland,” Pruitt said. “I had an opportunity as a player to play a Thursday night game against the Jets. It brought back a lot of those memories.”

The Browns are the first team in NFL history to make the playoffs after having four quarterbacks make multiple starts.

The Browns (11-5) are assured of a wild-card spot and still have a chance to win the AFC North and maybe the conference’s No. 1 overall seed.

“We’ve overcome a lot of adversity. And in overcoming adversity, you learn a lot about yourself,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt believes the Browns can go all the way if they’ve made it this far.

Pruitt said, “We can beat anybody. You can’t get to the Super Bowl if you can’t get to the playoffs. So we’ve taken care of step one, now we’ve got to take care of step two, then we have to win the Super Bowl.”