CLEVELAND (WJW) – Fans across Cleveland erupted in celebration after Dustin Hopkins nailed another game-winning kick in the final seconds, this time against its chief rival the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Victory! Yes! I’m beyond happy, I’m thrilled,” life-long Browns fan Gary Sikorski told FOX 8. “I’m gonna cry.”

Flanner’s Pub is one of many locations around Cleveland where fans were glued to the action in the fourth quarter, a nail-biter where the Browns somehow came out on top despite numerous injuries this season to star players, most recently QB Deshaun Watson.

Candence Pinkard is a Cleveland native, who now lives in Georgia. She returned to Cleveland for a celebration of life ceremony. She said her Browns are filling her with pride this season.

“I’m just so happy to be home for the weekend and the Browns win,” Pinkard said. “Let’s go, Brownies!”

WJW photo

Some fans believe that rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson is going to be the answer a quarterback, and some think the Browns need to pursue a free agent replacement. But all can agree the defense is the driving force behind the team’s success this season.

“The takeaway is the team of destiny,” Browns fan Pat McIntyre said. “This is the best defense in the NFL. As long as we have an average quarterback, which ‘DTR’ is going to be better than average, we’re going to be the best team in the NFL. We can go to the Super Bowl. We can win all this.”

The Browns face the Broncos in Denver next Sunday at 4:05 p.m.