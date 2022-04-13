CLEVELAND (WJW) – Video shows a driver strike a parked car, then run over the driver who jumped out and tried to stop him.

The suspect vehicle was not hard to identify because the victim’s car recorded the whole incident itself.

Fortunately, the man who was hit was not seriously hurt.

“I felt a hard bump behind me in the rear and that’s when I proceeded to hurry up and rush out of my car, open up the door and I ran around this way,” said 26-year-old Damarcus Lett.

Lett says he was sitting in his Tesla, parked at Voinovich Park downtown just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, when a Chrysler 300 backed into him, damaged his rear bumper and took off.

Several cameras on his Tesla recorded most of the encounter.

“I had put my hands out to stop his car from moving because I feared he was going to try to hit and run me, but it turned into something far worse,” said Lett.

The victim says he and the driver locked eyes and a separate camera recorded what happened next.

“That’s when the car proceeded to hit me directly in my legs and my forearm and it flipped me over onto the ground and that’s when I was laying on the ground right here,” Lett said.

He says he tried to run after the driver, trying to get him to stop, but also warning other drivers and pedestrians in the parking lot.

“That’s when I came back to my car to come to view the footage. Luckily with me owning a Tesla, I was able to see all the footage that showed the guy hitting me, the impact and him trying to run over me. There’s about 16 or so cameras around the car that will capture everything,” Lett said.

The 26-year-old software engineer says he called Cleveland police. He says responding officers told him the video from his Tesla was extremely helpful.

“They thought I was just sitting in my car and I just got hit, so once they were able to review the footage, police understood how serious of a situation it was. That it went from a hit and run to a felonious assault with a motor vehicle,” Lett said.

Lett says police were able to track down the owner of the vehicle that hit him, but they believe someone else was driving the car at the time.

Lett says he has a bruised hand, wrist, left leg and back, but he is thankful his injuries were not worse.