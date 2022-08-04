MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Three people were shot in Mansfield after police say it appears some type of fight broke out, a woman was shot, and then two victims returned to the scene and more gunfire erupted.

Police are still trying to piece together what happened and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

According to police, the initial call for help came in at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday from a home in the 300 block of S. Diamond Steet. The 911 call reported shots fired and multiple gunshot victims.

Once in the area, police found a female victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Police then say, that at some point, two victims returned to the scene and more gunfire erupted. A third victim was then shot.

The victim’s vehicle sped off and crashed into a home on Ford Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Swisher at (419) 755-9724.