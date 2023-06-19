EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – An elderly woman has died, and three others were rushed to nearby hospitals after an early morning house fire on Monday.

Just before 6 a.m., Cleveland fire crews confirmed on Twitter that a female juvenile, as well as a couple, were transported from the scene.

The fire broke out shortly after 4 a.m. at a home in the 1100 block of E. 125th Street in East Cleveland.

A FOX 8 crew on the scene said several of the victims were pulled from the house by firefighters.

Officials estimated the cost of damage is $60,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.