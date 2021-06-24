Victims including child identified in Lake Erie boat tragedy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the three people killed in a boat incident on Lake Erie Wednesday.

The medical examiner said the victims are Frank A Opaskar, 76, of Avon Lake; Christopher Kedas, 45, of Huron; and Owen Kedas, 11, of Huron.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a call about a boat circling near the water intake off Cleveland downtown around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Coast Guard crews said they found three unresponsive individuals aboard the vessel. Officials say they broke a window and put the boat in neutral. At that point, the point alarm system for dangerous gases went off on the Coast Guard boat, officials said.

Opaskar and Kedas were pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Owen was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for his injuries, and was later pronounced deceased.

Owen attended school in the Huron City Schools District. The district said in a statement:

“The unimaginable events that occurred have left the entire Huron education community in shock. Owen just finished his 6thgrade year and was preparing to enter junior high. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Kedas family.”

Counseling services will be made available to students and families this afternoon from 3 – 5 p.m. and also Friday morning from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Services will be made available at the Woodlands Intermediate School cafeteria.

Cleveland police, along with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, continue to investigate the tragedy.