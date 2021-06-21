Victims identified in Jackson Township triple homicide, suicide

** Editors note: Previously aired video shows earlier coverage of this story **

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Police released the names of the victims in an apparent murder-suicide that occurred in Stark County on Sunday.

Nicholas Mavrakis, age 47, Lesley Mavrakis, age 37, Ace Mavrakis, age 13, and Pippa Mavrakis, age 5, died from gun shots wounds believed to be from a domestic incident, according to Jackson Township police.

Officers say they responded to the 6800 block of Salerno St. NW around 4:09 p.m. on June 20 for a welfare check and when they arrived on scene they found four deceased family members.

The Jackson Township Detective Bureau, along with the Coroner’s Office and Bureau of Criminal Investigation are continuing to investigate it as a triple homicide, suicide.

Jackson Local Schools Superintendent Chris DiLoreto released the following statement regarding the two children who attended their district.

