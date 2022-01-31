Victim’s family seeking answers after brutal attack on man with autism at local group home

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) – The sister of a 22-year-old man with autism is trying to figure out how her brother was stabbed multiple times while at the group home where he lives Thursday night.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Hannah Ayers, the sister of David Ayers IIII. “I mean, he is suppose to be under 24-hour care. They should know what he is doing and what the other individuals are doing at all times in the home. There should be answers.”

Ayers is non-verbal and unable to tell family members what took place. He remains in the hospital.

“There hasn’t been an apology, there hasn’t been an explanation of what happened,” said Attorney. Scott Kalish, who represents the family. “I am looking at my client here with ten staples from a knife cut into his shoulder.”



Lyndhurst detectives say they are continuing to investigate.



“We still don’t know what type of weapon was used, obviously it was a sharp object,” said Lyndhurst Detective Mike Scipione. “We do not have any subject in mind at this time. We are still working through our interviews and gathering evidence.”

We did reach out to the officials that run the group home and received the following response in part: “No ViaQuest employees were involved in the incident and all required staffing ratios were adhered to. We take incident’s like this very seriously and are cooperating fully with the investigation. The health and safety of the people we serve are our utmost priority. At this point, no arrests have been made.”