Victim shot multiple times at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that happened at a gas station late Thursday night.
Officers responded to a gas station at E. 55th and Superior Ave. around 11:30 p.m.
An SUV that was parked at the gas pumps was shot multiple times.
FOX 8 video from the scene showed several bullet holes in the vehicle.
Police placed twelve evidence markers around the scene.
One person was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
No update on their condition.
