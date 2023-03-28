CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are looking for two hit and run drivers who investigators say ran over the same victim, one after another.

It happened March 25 around 2:30 a.m. on 55th Street at Linwood Avenue.

According to police, the male victim was walking in the road or perhaps crossing the street when he was struck by the first vehicle, then hit again by the second car.

“The first car hit the victim and the victim went down in the road,” said Det. Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia. “Then under a minute later, while he was still down in the street, that’s when he was run over a second time.”

The victim, who did not have any identification, was taken to University Hospitals where he remains in critical condition Tuesday night.

Investigators have been scouring surveillance videos from nearby businesses, hoping to identify the drivers, but could also use the public’s help.

The first car is described as a “dark gray BMW 5 Series sedan” that will be missing the driver’s mirror and have other damage.

The second car is currently described only as a “light colored” sedan.

“This individual was injured very critically so we’re hoping anyone in the area that saw something or sees a vehicle matching those descriptions will call our tip line,” said Ciaccia.

The drivers could be facing a number of charges including aggravated vehicular assault and leaving the scene of an accident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-3363 or 216-623-5295.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.