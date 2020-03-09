Victim in Cleveland’s deadly motorcycle club shooting identified; 18 shot, 1 killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Police say Lee Andre Dickson was killed Saturday night in a shootout that injured 17 others.

Police responded to the 3800 block of E. 93rd St. around 11:30 p.m.

Cleveland police described the scene as "chaotic" and "dangerous."

Police say the Omens Motorcycle Club was holding an anniversary party and that members of other local and national clubs were there as well.

According to police, they're still interviewing witnesses and victims and say some of them are possible suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at (216)25-CRIME.

There's a vigil for Dickson 7 p.m. Monday at the shooting scene.