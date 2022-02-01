Victim identified in fatal Tallmadge granite company explosion

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WJW) — Firefighters have identified the person killed in an explosion at a granite company in Portage County Monday.

Tallmadge Deputy Fire Chief Ben Stasik said 25-year-old Jacob Williams of Cuyahoga Falls was found dead at Korkan Granite at 4561 Crystal Parkway. Two other women were treated following the explosion, with one being taken to Akron General Hospital for reported serious injuries.

When crews arrived on the scene around 8:30 a.m. Monday, they said there was evidence of an explosion at a storage unit, near vehicles and other equipment.

SkyFOX

After an investigation, the explosion is believed to have occurred after Williams lit a torch near the storage container as it was frozen over. The flame ignited something inside the container, causing the explosion, firefighters said.

“It’s certainly something that makes our hearts go out to them because it just shows the fragility of life and how quickly it can go,” Deputy Stasik told FOX 8 Monday.

There were 17 nearby vehicles damaged in the incident, authorities confirmed.