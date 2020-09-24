Victim identified in fatal I-480 crash as vice president of A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Home

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Officials have released the name of the man who was killed after an overhead sign fell on his truck while he was driving on I-480 this morning.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, the victim has been identified as 62-year-old Daniel Ripepi.

Courtesy of A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Home

Troopers say he was going westbound when a dump truck, with its bed raised, knocked down the overhead sign. The sign landed on the front of Ripepi’s truck.

Ripepi was well-known in the community and was the vice president of A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Home in Middleburg Heights, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his wife, three children and three step-children.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 in memory of Daniel Ripepi.

