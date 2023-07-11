*Attached video: Witness to Geneva road rage shooting calls it ‘senseless’

GENEVA, Ohio (WJW) — The victim of a road rage incident that turned deadly at the intersection of Sherman Street and East Tibbitts Street in Geneva on Sunday has been identified.

According to a press release from the Geneva Police Department, 30-year-old Matthew Lambert was shot after an argument escalated.

According to the release, police are still collecting information and will not be releasing the names of potential suspects in the investigation.

There are no suspects currently being held on charges, according to the release.

Geneva police were called to the intersection of Sherman and East Tibbits streets at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said it all started as an argument between two men. Ultimately, it ended in gunfire.

Police ask that anyone with any information contact the Geneva Police Department at 440-466-1111.