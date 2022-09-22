MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people have been arrested, one for murder, after a man told police he dismembered a body inside a local home.

According to the Middletown Division of Police, 34-year-old John Havens walked into the police lobby on Tuesday, Sept. 20, asking to speak to an officer.

Havens told officers that he had dismembered a body after the victim was shot and killed by 59-year-old Bonnie Marie Vaughn. Police said he identified the location as a home on the 5600 block of Stone Path Drive.

Middletown Officers responded to the residence for a welfare check. When officers entered the home, they found blood and the dismembered body in a first-floor room.

The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Jeffrey Fellman, according to the Warren County Coroner. Middletown Police Major Eric Crank said that Fellman was in a relationship with Vaughn, and that Havens is believed to be in a relationship with Fellman’s daughter.

Bonnie Vaughn fled the scene, but officers found her and placed her under arrest. She has now been charged with murder with bond set at $1 million. Havens was also charged with Tampering with Evidence and Abuse of a Corpse. His bond was set for $7,000.

When asked about any concerns of having three homicides in a matter of a couple months, in a press conference held Wednesday, Sept. 21, The Middletown Police Department said, “No, I think if you look at the past 6 years, we’ve had an uptick in homicides.”

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 513-425-7700 or Detective McDonald at 513-425-7745.