Victim dies in hospital after double shooting in Canton: Police

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A shooting left a woman dead and a man injured in Canton over the weekend.

According to the Canton Police Department, officers were called to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital Sunday night after two shooting victims showed up in the hospital parking lot.

Police learned the victims, both suffering from gunshot wounds, were privately transported to the hospital after an incident on Spring Avenue NE.

The woman, 29-year-old Shanee Betz, of Canton, was pronounced dead at the hospital around 4 p.m. on Monday.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crimestoppers.