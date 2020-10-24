Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris tours Cleveland before campaign rally

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has arrived in Cleveland for a campaign rally at Cuyahoga Community College, which is scheduled for 3:15 p.m.

Before the event, she briefly toured downtown and made a surprise appearance at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, where early voting is underway.

She greeted the crowd and applauded them for exercising their right to vote.

The California senator was originally scheduled to be in town on Oct. 16, but that trip was postponed after a staffer tested positive for coronavirus.

With Ohio being a battleground state, candidates from both parties are working hard to secure votes ahead of Election Day.

Vice President Mike Pence was just in Toledo on Friday and President Donald Trump is coming back to today for a rally down in Circleville.

