Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris to visit Cleveland on Friday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris will visit Cleveland on Friday, the campaign announced on Wednesday.

The Biden/Harris campaign will release details about the event at a later time.

A recent Baldwin Wallace University Great Lakes Poll has former Vice President Joe Biden leading in Michigan and Wisconsin. Poll results showed Biden up five points in Pennsylvania; and in Ohio, Biden trails President Donald Trump by two points. BW said all results fall within the margin of error with the exception of Michigan.

