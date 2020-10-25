Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris talks to FOX 8 one-on-one during Cleveland campaign stop

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sen. Kamala Harris visited Cleveland Saturday, campaigning for the Biden/Harris presidential ticket. While in town, she stopped and spoke with FOX 8’s Wayne Dawson for a one-on-one interview.

“Listen, the path to victory runs through Ohio, there’s no question about it,” Harris said.

She spoke about what she and former Vice President Joe Biden would work to accomplish if elected into office.

“We will not lie to the American people,” she said of the coronavirus pandemic. “The plan includes a national strategy for testing and treatment.”

She also spoke about about the importance of voting.

“I am so honored to be on this ticket,” she said. “And he and I are partners going forward dealing with the issues that are impacting the American people … I’m here today to ask everyone to vote early and to use the power of you voice at election time by voting.”

(You can watch the full interview in the video above.)

Harris spoke at Cuyahoga Community College earlier in the day and also stopped at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, where people had lined up around the block to vote early today.

