Vice President Mike Pence to make a stop in Lordstown this week

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit Ohio this week.
The White House announced today that Pence is going to help introduce the Lordstown Motors Endurance All-Electric Pickup Truck come Thursday.
Officials say Pence then plans to make a speech at the plant and also meet with law enforcement and community leaders, before heading back to Washington, D.C.
Pence was most recently seen at a campaign rally in Tulsa.
FOX 8 news will continue to update this story as more details of Pence’s Ohio arrival are learned.
