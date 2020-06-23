Vice President Mike Pence to make a stop in Lordstown this week

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit Ohio this week.

The White House announced today that Pence is going to help introduce the Lordstown Motors Endurance All-Electric Pickup Truck come Thursday.

Officials say Pence then plans to make a speech at the plant and also meet with law enforcement and community leaders, before heading back to Washington, D.C.

Pence was most recently seen at a campaign rally in Tulsa.

