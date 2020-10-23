Vice President Mike Pence to hold rally in northwest Ohio

**Watch a rally with VP Pence from earlier this week in the video, above**

SWANTON, Ohio (WJW)– Vice President Mike Pence will make a campaign stop in northwest Ohio on Friday.

Pence is scheduled to hold a “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” at Grand Aire at the Toledo Express Airport in Swanton. He was in Ohio on Wednesday, when he spoke to supporters in Cincinnati.

“Ohio and America need four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House,” Pence said. “And the road to victory runs right through Ohio,” Pence said on Wednesday.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign release the following statement in response to Pence’s visit

“Last night, Ohio voters heard President Trump deflect and dodge, but no amount of bluster will reverse the havoc his failed leadership has wreaked on working families. Today, Mike Pence is back in the Buckeye State for another rendition of Trump clean-up duty. It won’t be enough. The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 5,000 Ohioans, 410,00 are out of a job, and more than one in five small businesses have shut their doors and may never reopen. It didn’t have to be this bad — and Ohio voters are fed up. At every turn, Joe Biden hasn’t just rolled up his sleeves for our workers — he’s delivered the opportunity, dignity and results Ohioans deserve. And as President, he’ll fight to make sure we build back better than before.”

Vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris plans to visit Cleveland on Saturday. Details about that event have not been released.

