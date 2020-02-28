Veterinary team removes entire beach towel from python

SYDNEY, Australia (WJW) — When the staff at Small Animal Specialist Hospital in Australia showed up for work on Monday, they had no idea what they’d be faced with that day.

A family brought their 18-year-old female python named Monty into the hospital after she swallowed a beach towel.

The veterinary team used an endoscope to confirm the location of the towel and then used forceps to pull it to Monty’s mouth — where the staff grabbed it and removed it.

The entire procedure was posted on the hospital’s Facebook page.

The staff cheered after the towel was removed.

According to the Facebook post, Monty was discharged from the hospital following the procedure.

Her owners say “she is back to her happy, hungry self.”