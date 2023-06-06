WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating after veteran gravesites were recently vandalized in a Willoughby cemetery.

The sexton of the cemeteries told police that roughly 16 flags had been tampered with at Madison Cemetery.

According to Willoughby police, as seen in the photo above, flags were ripped off the poles and some were thrown on the ground.

Investigators say someone has come back multiple times to tamper with the flags, but there are no suspects.

The sexton requested more overnight police patrols at the cemetery.

Anyone with information on the vandalism should reach out to the detective bureau at 440-953-4210.