ARLINGTON, Va. (WJW) — The 69th annual National Veterans Day Observance is underway at Arlington National Cemetery, honoring those who served and continue to serve in the U.S. armed forces.

A Presidential Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony is set for 11 a.m. at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, conducted by the U.S. Army Military District of Washington. It will be followed by an observance program at the cemetery’s Memorial Amphitheater.

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to lay the wreath during the ceremony, hosted by Maj. Gen. Allan Pepin, commanding general of the Joint Task Force-National Capitol Region and U.S. Army District of Washington. Accompanying music will be by The United States Army Band, “Pershing’s Own.”