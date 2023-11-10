(WJW) – Americans are paying tribute to the men and women who have served in the military.

Veterans Day is always observed officially on November 11, regardless of the day of the week on which it falls.

However, that also means many Veterans Day events are happening Friday and Saturday so more people can participate.

Originally known as Armistice Day, the holiday was officially recognized by Congress in 1938, primarily to honor veterans of World War I, according to the Department of Veterans. In 1954, following the conclusion of World War II and the Korean War, the name was changed to Veterans Day to honor veterans from all American wars.

Are stores and restaurants closed?

Unlike other federal holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, Veterans Day does not see widespread closures of stores, banks, post offices, and restaurants.

Many retail stores and eateries will remain open, with some offering exclusive deals and discounts for veterans.

Will mail be delivered?

According to USA Today, the U.S. Postal Service will operate normally on Friday, November 10, providing regular mail delivery and retail services. However, on Saturday, November 11, post offices will be closed, and there will be no mail delivery or retail services.

UPS pickup and delivery services will be available, and UPS stores will operate regular hours on Veterans Day.

Most FedEx services will be accessible, although FedEx Express and FedEx Ground Economy will have modified service on Friday. On Saturday, shipping services such as FedEx Ground, FedEx Ground Economy, and FedEx Freight will be closed.

Are banks open?

Banking operations may vary depending on the institution. Banks like Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and PNC will be open regular hours on Friday but closed on Saturday.

Capital One, on the other hand, will be closed on Friday and open regular hours on Saturday.