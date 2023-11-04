*Attached video: Memorial Day vs. Veterans Day

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Many businesses are honoring those who have served in the U.S. military this Veterans Day by providing special discounts and freebies to veterans and active-duty members.

This year, Veterans Day falls on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Check out our list of who is honoring veterans with freebies, here in Northeast Ohio.

***Most businesses require proof of military service, and the deals include participating locations only.***

All veterans and active-duty military will get a free meal on Veterans Day.

On November 11, Bob Evans will offer a special menu of seven meals to choose from for veterans and active duty military for free.

On November 11, veterans can enjoy a free meal at Chilli’s. Click here for more details.

Military Appreciation Night will be held on Monday, November 13 from 5 p.m. to close. Veterans and active duty military will get a free “thank you” meal that night.

Goodyear is offering military members, veterans and first responders free Car Care Checks November 10-14 and 10% off on tires and services. If you can’t get your car in before Nov. 14, that’s okay, as long as the appointment is scheduled by Nov. 14, and used by Nov. 19.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Hotels will offer both active duty and veterans a 30% discount off one camping, getaway rental, state-operated cabin, or resort lodge stay during the month of November.

Check availability and make a reservation here using the promo code “VETERAN23” to receive the 30% discount.

Panera Bread is honoring veterans with a free bagel and coffee on Saturday, November 11.

Veterans and active military get a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger on Veterans Day.

Sports Clips and the VFW have provided the Help a Hero Scholarship program for 10 years. An in-store Help A Hero fundraiser is being held through November 11, offering free haircuts to veterans and active duty service members on Veterans Day.

Every November, Target provides a 10% military discount to all U.S. active-duty service members, veterans and their families both in-store and online in early November.

Spa82 in Grafton is giving free haircuts to any veteran, plus sandwiches will be provided by Jones Bones.

Veterans, military service members and military spouses can get a free tall hot or iced coffee on Nov. 11.