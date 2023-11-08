CLEVELAND (WJW) – Veterans and active military members will be honored nationwide on Veterans Day, which falls on Saturday, November 11 this year.

Cities across Northeast Ohio are celebrating with parades, ceremonies and other events from Nov. 9 through Nov. 11 to honor our veterans.

Fox 8 has compiled a list of all of local events to attend:

Akron

Huntington Bank Northeast Ohio Military BRG flag raising ceremony – Nov. 10 at 9 a.m.

The flag-raising ceremony is set to begin at 9 a.m. at the Akron Cascade Plaza Flagpole on 106 S Main St.

Cleveland

Cleveland’s Veteran Resource Fair – Nov. 10 at 11:11 a.m.

According to the City of Cleveland website, the Veterans Day Celebration and Parade is set to be held on Nov. 10 at 11:11 a.m. in Cleveland’s City Hall Rotunda.

City of Cleveland Veteran’s Day Parade – Nov. 10 from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

The Downtown Cleveland Parade honors the men and women who have served our country. The parade will have marching bands, military units, veterans, and community organizations.

Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument Ceremony – following the parade

Green

Green Veterans Day ceremony – Nov. 11 at 10:45 a.m.

The annual City of Green’s Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at Veterans Memorial Park located at 1900 Steese Road.

The ceremony includes recognizing two local veterans, posting the Colors by Green High School Jr. ROTC and Green Fire Honor Guard and Taps performed by Green High School Band members.

Kent

PARTA Veterans Day Recognition Ceremony – Nov. 10 at 1 p.m.

PARTA will host the annual ceremony at the Veterans Memorial adjacent to the Kent Central Gateway Transit Center located at 201 E. Erie St. This year’s guest speaker is Chad Gimmi, the Veterans Outreach Representative for Congressman Dave Joyce.

Kent State University Veterans Day Commemoration – Nov. 9 at 11 a.m.

The event will take place on the Student Green on the Kent Campus.

Mentor

Veterans Day Memorial Ceremony – Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The ceremony will be held at the Mentor Veterans Memorial at 6333 Center St.

North Canton

Veterans Day Ceremony – Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Civic Center on 845 W Maple Street

North Olmstead

Salute to Veterans – Nov. 11 at 11:11 a.m.

Oberlin

OCSD Veterans Day Appreciation Ceremony – Oberlin City School District, the City of Oberlin and Oberlin College will hold the annual Veterans Day Appreciation Ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 in the Oberlin Elementary School gymnasium.

