(WJW) — As a way to honor those who have served or are serving in the U.S. military, businesses are offering veterans and active-duty members special discounts and freebies on Veterans Day, which falls on Friday, Nov. 11 this year.

***Most businesses require proof of military service, and the deals include participating locations only. It’s recommended you call specific locations to make sure they are taking part in the promotions.***

RESTAURANTS

Veterans and active duty military members can receive a free entrée on Veterans Day.

Bob Evan’s

On Friday, Nov. 11, the restaurant is offering veterans and active-duty military a free meal off a special menu of seven homestyle favorites.

BJ’s Restaurants

Current and former military members who dine-in on Nov. 11 can receive a free meal from a select menu and a Dr. Pepper beverage.

California Pizza Kitchen

On Friday, Nov. 11, all veterans and active military are invited to dine in and receive a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage and a choice of one entrée from their special menu. California Pizza Kitchen will donate 20% of all sales from November 8 at November 10 to Disabled American Veterans.

Chili’s

The restaurant is offering a free meal from a limited menu to all veterans and active military on Friday, Nov. 11. Dine-in only. Beverages and gratuity are not included.

All veterans and active duty military can receive Big Cheese for free in honor of Veteran’s Day.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral is honoring the brave men and women in the community who have served our country with a free dinner for Veterans Day on Nov. 14.

Little Caesar’s Pizza

Veterans can receive a free lunch combo, a 4-slice deep dish pepperoni pizza and one 20 oz. Pepsi product. It’s available in-store only from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Starbucks

Starbucks is offering a free 12-oz hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating locations on Friday, Nov. 11. New this year, the offer is expanded to include a free 12-oz iced coffee.

RETAIL/OTHER

Great Clips

On Friday, Nov. 11, veterans and active service members can go into any U.S. Great Clips salon and get a free haircut or a free haircut card for a future visit.

Also, any non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at Great Clips salons will also have the opportunity to pay it forward. If you receive a free haircut card, you can give a card to an active service member or veteran you know as a way of saying thank you. They can redeem the cards for a free haircut from Nov. 12 through Dec. 9, 2022.

Active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families can get 30 percent off in stores Veterans Day weekend.

LOCAL

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

All military personnel and veterans will receive free admission to the zoo with a military I.D. Up to six family members joining military personnel and veterans on Veterans Day will also receive discounted admission tickets of $11 each.

Laketran

To honor Lake County veterans, Laketran will be offering free rides to veterans during the week of Veterans Day from now through Saturday, Nov. 12.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources

In honor of Veterans Day, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources along with U.S. Hotels will offer both active duty and veterans a 30% discount off one camping, getaway rental, state-operated cabin, or resort lodge stay during the month of November.

Check availability and make a reservation here using the promo code “VETERAN22” to receive the 30% discount.

Free 60-minute float therapy sessions to those who have served in any branch of the U.S. military on Nov. 11. Click here for reservations.

**Did we miss a discount or freebie? Email to tips@fox8.com with ‘Veterans Day Deal’ in the subject line.