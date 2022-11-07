**Related video above: 2021 Veterans Day parade in Cleveland**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The time to honor those who served their country is Veterans Day. And this year it falls on Friday.

In commemoration, there are plenty of parades, ceremonies and events taking place across Northeast Ohio in the coming days.

Here’s a list of upcoming events open to the public:

CLEVELAND

Recognition Ceremony and Parade – Nov. 11, 12:45 p.m.

Taking place in front of the City Hall on Lakeside Avenue, a ceremony kicks off the third annual Cleveland Veterans Day Parade, which heads toward East 9th Street and snakes through downtown ending up back at City Hall. Everyone is invited out to help recognize those walking the parade.

Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument Ceremony – Nov. 11, 2 p.m.

Following the parade, Cuyahoga County is hosting a Veterans Day event at the beloved Public Square monument. While there, visitors can also check out the new USS Cleveland Veterans Day Exhibit.

(FOX 8 photo)

ELYRIA

Veterans Day Car Parade – Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m.

Elyria City School District’s Northwood Campus, 570 North Abbe Road, is a hosting a car parade for local veterans that also features police and a drum line. Veterans will receive cards and treats from students during the event.

GREEN

Veterans Day Ceremony – Nov. 11, 10:45 a.m.

All are invited out to Veterans Memorial Park at 1900 Steese Road Friday to honor area veterans. Expect performances from the local high school’s band and choir.

KENT

PARTA Veterans Day Ceremony – Nov. 11, 2 p.m.

Free and open to the public, the Portage Area Regional Transportation Authority is hosting an event to honor and remember local veterans at the Veterans Memorial at 201 East Erie Street.

NORTH CANTON

Veterans Day Ceremony – Nov. 11, 11 a.m.

The city is hosting an event to honor all those who served. The public is invited to Bitzer Park at 200 South Main Street to join in the festivities.

NORTH OLMSTED

A Salute to Veterans – Nov. 11, 9:50 a.m.

The city, local schools and V.F.W. Post 7647 are joining forces to honor area veterans at North Olmsted High School’s performing arts center on Butternut Ridge Road. Following the ceremony, attendees are invited to a reception.

NORTH ROYALTON

Veterans Day Ceremony – Nov. 11, 9:30 a.m.

A new bridge is being dedicated at Memorial Park, 14600 State Road, by North Roaylton’s elected officials Friday. Local police and VFW Auxiliary Post 3345 Honor Guard are also going to be on hand for the ceremony.

OBERLIN

Veterans Day Appreciation Ceremony – Nov. 11, 10 a.m.

Oberlin College has partnered with the local school system and city to offer an event for all at the Oberlin Elementary School gym on North Park Street.

See an upcoming event not included on the list? Please let us know by emailing tips@fox8.com.