Veterans can ride the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad for free this Veterans Day

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) — This Veterans Day, Northeast Ohio veterans, active military, first responders and their families have the opportunity to ride the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR) for free.

“We’re always excited to host an event like this one that allows us to honor our veterans, active military and first responders,” CVSR President & CEO Joe Mazur said in a statement. “We are grateful that we can play a role in honoring our heroes on such a celebrated day in our country.”

Due to coronavirus concerns, the train is running at 50 percent capacity and people are required to wear masks on the ride. Temperatures will be taken before passengers come aboard.

The ride is set to last for two hours and participants can board the train at two different stops, one in Akron, the other in Independence.

The public is encouraged to come to the Peninsula station, 1630 Mill Street, to wave and show support for those aboard the train at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Tickets can be procured for the event here or by calling 330-439-5708 starting Oct. 21. Each veteran can secure up to four tickets.

