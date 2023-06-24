(WJW) – On Friday night, after 23 years with ESPN, veteran SportsCenter anchor Neil Everett aired his final broadcast for the network.

Though Everett’s departure was partly due to downsizing, it still marks the end of an era for many viewers who have come to rely on his familiar face and voice.

Everett began working at ESPN in 2000 and became a fixture of the network’s Los Angeles SportsCenter in 2009, where he worked alongside Stan Verrett.

In Everett’s final moments on air, ESPN aired a montage of his best moments and interviews on SportsCenter, featuring iconic names like Vin Scully and Joe Namath.

Everett bid farewell to his viewers by thanking them for their social media love and saying, “Love is a long road. I’ll see you down it.”