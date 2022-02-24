Veteran forgotten by staff dies by suicide in VA hospital’s emergency room

ST. LOUIS — A national investigation is now descending on the St. Louis VA Medical Center after a patient died by suicide in the emergency room. FOX 2 first broke the story in September and has now learned how the unthinkable happened.

After the tragic suicide inside the ER, a chief doctor warned in an email that staff “…may not lie down to nap while on shift.”

That’s reportedly what happened when 61-year-old Kenneth Hagans walked into the hospital for help and was forgotten.

“This should not have happened,” said Hagans’ son, Graie Hagans.

He talked to us about his dad from out of state via Zoom.

“He was doing pretty well at the beginning of 2021,” Hagans said. “You know, he’d been kind of struggling financially because of COVID. He worked in the service industry. He’d worked in restaurants, so I know he’d been struggling.”

Hagans got a call on Sept. 29 from a V.A. doctor saying his dad died by suicide after going to their emergency room for help. Hagans remembered the call from the doctor.

“I just remember him saying over and over again it was horrible,” Hagans said.

He said he was told they’d forgotten his dad.

“They put him into a room that was kind of in a cut,” Hagans said adding. “It was around the corner. It didn’t have regular foot traffic outside.”

When you enter the St. Louis VA Medical Center ER, there’s a psychiatric area with rooms video monitored and two nursing stations nearby. Instead of placing Kenneth Hagans there, a V.A. nurse took him to a room that was not monitored and was not close to the staff.

The hospital was reportedly fully staffed and the ER was also reportedly not busy that day. FOX 2 has learned Hagans walked in at about 5:20 a.m. that Wednesday, Sept. 29, complaining of two medical issues including depression. After he was taken to a corner room, no one reportedly checked on him until they found him dead at about 7:37 a.m.

The VA is still investigating, along with the U.S. Inspector General and the U.S. Office of Special Counsel.

The St. Louis VA declined to talk about it, relying on a written statement that states:

“We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Hagans during this time of grieving. Our top priority is always protecting the safety and well-being of our patients, visitors, and staff. We want to reassure all that our commitment to high-quality, patient-centered medical care continues. Since this incident remains under investigation, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further.”

Graie Hagans said he will remember his dad for his humor – and his love.

“Even though he struggled to act in ways that showed the way that he loved people. I definitely had no doubt about his intention of love,” Hagans said.

The Veterans’ Crisis Line is always available at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1. You can also chat online at eteranscrisisline.net or send a text to 838255 to reach support 24/7.

FOX 2 also spoke with the organization Disabled American Veterans (DAV) while working on this report. Assistant National Legislative Director Marquis Barefield says they are closely monitoring the progress of each investigation.

DAV helps veterans connect with healthcare, disability, employment, education, and financial benefits that can be an important part of mental health. You can find resources on DAV’s website www.dav.org.