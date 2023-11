(WJW) – Monday will be breezy with a chance of a brief shower in the afternoon.

The best chance for rain is after 4 p.m. Showers will be on and off.

Wind gusts at times will be close to 30 miles per hour.

Monday futurecast:

Another higher chance for rain late Wednesday into Thursday.

Temperatures will cool at the end of the week.

Trending colder by late Thursday and into the weekend.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

