MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Mansfield police are asking the community to come forward with tips after a shooting claimed the lives of two teens and injured four more.

On Friday, Mansfield police said it responded to the 800 block of Ferndale Road after 911 calls came in at 11:40 p.m.

“I don’t know what’s going on, but there’s two people in my room that are shot. They’re bleeding. They’re bleeding bad,” one caller reported.

“I don’t know what’s going on but [on] Ferndale Road there’s been a whole bunch of gunshots people are running everywhere,” another caller said.

Police said the residence had up to 50 people for a Halloween party, of mostly teens. Drugs were found in the residence.

“Kids having a party, yeah that’s not bad, but when you involve guns, and we found drugs there also,” Lt. Robert Skropits said. “It could turn potentially bad and this one did.”

Six teens were shot ranging in age from 14-19 years old. A 17 and 18-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene.

WJW photo

WJW photo

“We have some information that there was shooting outside in the street, shooting inside the house, outside the house,” Skropits said. “We’re still trying to piece together the timeline on all that.”

Neighbors that spoke to FOX 8’s Tino Bovenzi said the home has operated as an Airbnb rental for the past three years and was seemingly rented by an adult for the teens to have a party. Neighbors declined a formal interview out of fear of retaliation.

Police said witnesses at the residence were not able give a good description of the suspect or suspects because it was a costume party. But neighbors did provide security footage to police.

Skropits is hopeful anyone with a lead will come forward to help bring the shooter or shooters to justice.

“This is our 11th homicide this year in this city, and this one is involving all kids,” he said. “Some of the other ones have been involving children also, that’s troubling, very troubling in a city this size. When it comes down to it we need the public’s help. Someone has to finally point a finger and say, I saw that person pull the trigger.”

Anyone with information can contact Det. Sgt. Jered Kingsborough at 419-755-9729 or Det. Korey Kaufman at 419-755-9748.