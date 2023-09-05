SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — Solon police are still searching for missing 12-year-old Kinley Hubbard.

Describing who Kinley is in a few words is nearly impossible for her father, Carlos Hubbard.

“She is a great friend. She is very loyal. She plays soccer,” he said.

Carlos and his wife, Cheryl Hubbard, woke up Monday morning to a situation they’re feared most. Kinley had gone missing and they knew they needed to call authorities immediately.

“As soon as we saw the window open, we knew she was gone,” Cheryl explained.

“She disabled alarm from the inside and opened the widow,” added Carlos.

Photo courtesy Solon PD

Photo courtesy Solon PD

The Hubbards believe Kinley made the decision to run away from home, upset with her parents for having her attend a new school.

Both parents knew their decision was a tough one to make but hoped their daughter would quickly adjust to her new school.

“She seemed unhappy and we figured it was the new school jitters. We figured after she got there a while, she would fit in and it would be a good experience,” shared Carlos.

Now, the Hubbards know Kinley felt otherwise. Their greatest fear, coming true.

Carlos and Cheryl Hubbard. WJW photo

“We have talked to her about this a million times and have just always worried someone would snatch her off our front porch. So to know what kind of danger might be in now is just terrifying,” said Carlos.

The Hubbards say Kinley left their Solon home around 8 a.m. Monday.

She was last spotted getting off an RTA bus located in East Cleveland.

Investigators told the family that Kinley had searched how to get to Chicago. Their biggest fear is that Kinley met someone online and was going to see that person.

“I am fearing she is going to put her trust in someone that is going to hurt her. That’s my fear,” added Carlos.

The Hubbard family says they are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who gives them the tip that leads to finding Kinley.

Hubbard is 5’3″ and 130 pounds with dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Solon Police Department at 440-248-1234.