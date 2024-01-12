*Related video above snow squall in Rocky River earlier this winter*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A powerful storm system will create massive waves on Lake Erie Saturday stirring up waves to 20 feet in the middle of the lake, but much lower near the lakeshore.

With winds gusting from the southwest over 60 mph, that’s likely to push water further out and away from the lakeshore in the more shallow western basin of Lake Erie in places like the Port Clinton area, sometimes exposing the lake bed.*

When winds that strong are out of the north or northeast, the opposite happens and the lake water is pushed inland, causing flooding near those areas in the western basin. That’s not the case this weekend, however; that can be expected on the Canadian shoreline of Lake Erie.