Vermilion teen lifts neighbors’ spirits with nightly bagpipe concerts

VERMILION, Ohio (WJW)– Bagpipe music brought a local neighborhood together while they remain apart during the coronavirus pandemic.

The musician performing the nightly concerts is 16-year-old Aiden Day, of Vermilion.



“During battles or war, there were usually bagpipers who were playing and leading soldiers into battle,” Day said.



While much of the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, Day is helping to lift spirits from his front porch.

“Two weeks ago is when I started. At eight o’clock, all bagpipers were to go out on their front porch and play ‘Scotland the Brave,'” Day said.

But it didn’t stop there. Every night since, this Vermilion High School junior has played the bagpipes for people in his neighborhood at 8 p.m. It’s a 5 to 10 minute-set and always ends with “Amazing Grace.”

Growing up, Day’s family loved to attend Irish Festivals. He started playing the bagpipes when he was 7.

“My friends are supportive. But most of the people at my school don’t think it’s that cool because it’s just an instrument that is loud,” Day said.

But for many, his nightly concerts are helping to soothe the soul. Day said he will continue playing until all of this is over.