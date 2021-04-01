Vermilion teen confessed to making bomb threats against Brunswick schools: police

BRUNSWICK (WJW)- A Vermilion teen has confessed to making bomb threats against schools in Brunswick.

The calls that were made against Brunswick Middle School on February 10 and March 12 appeared to be computer generated and originated from an internet phone number, police said.

Just last week, another bomb threat was made to Memorial Elementary School on March 22.

While the threats were determined to be non-credible and no devices were located, the incidents caused disruption to the students and staff of these schools.

On Wednesday, while acting on a tip, detectives from the Brunswick Division of Police executed a search warrant at a home in Vermilion.

Police say the teen confessed to making all three bomb threats.

The investigation is still ongoing.