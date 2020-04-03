Vermilion Police welcome new K-9 to the force

VERMILION (WJW) The Vermilion Police Department has a new four-legged member on the force.

K-9 Falcon is a 15-month-old German Shepherd that was brought here as a puppy from the Czech Republic.

He was purchased through donations to the Vermilion FOP #125 K-9 Fund. The fund covers the cost of K-9 Falcon and his training.

Over the past several months, Falcon has been raised by the department’s K-9 trainer and will soon start his training with his handler on Monday.

Falcon and his handler will be trained for narcotics and patrol. The department said on Facebook they are expected to take their state certification in May.