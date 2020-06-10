Vermilion police warn of ‘hot batch’ of narcotics after 9 overdoses

VERMILION, Ohio (WJW)– The Vermilion Police Department issued a warning after responding to nine narcotics overdoses in nine days.

Police said officers administered Narcan to seven of those people when they arrived. All nine survived.

“This is a drastic spike in overdoses in the city and would indicate a ‘hot batch’ or ‘bad’ narcotics are circulating through the area. This would indicate that Fentanyl is being mixed into the narcotics,” the police department said on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Just last month, Lorain police issued a similar warning in response to several overdoses.

Vermilion police included a list of opioid overdose symptoms, and asked if a family member or loved one shows these sings to call 911:

Loss of consciousness

Unresponsive to outside stimulus

Awake, but unable to talk

Breathing is very slow and shallow, erratic, or has stopped

Choking sounds or a snore-like gurgling noise, which is sometimes call the “death rattle”

Vomiting

Body is very limp

Face is very pale or clammy

Fingernails and lips turn blue or purplish black

Pulse is slow, erratic or not there at all

The Vermilion Police Department also asked for anyone with information on the distribution of narcotics to call the detective bureau. Anyone in need of treatment should also call the department to be put in contact an organization that can help.