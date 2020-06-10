Vermilion police warn of ‘hot batch’ of narcotics after 9 overdoses

VERMILION, Ohio (WJW)– The Vermilion Police Department issued a warning after responding to nine narcotics overdoses in nine days.
Police said officers administered Narcan to seven of those people when they arrived. All nine survived.
“This is a drastic spike in overdoses in the city and would indicate a ‘hot batch’ or ‘bad’ narcotics are circulating through the area. This would indicate that Fentanyl is being mixed into the narcotics,” the police department said on its Facebook page on Tuesday.
Just last month, Lorain police issued a similar warning in response to several overdoses.
Vermilion police included a list of opioid overdose symptoms, and asked if a family member or loved one shows these sings to call 911:
- Loss of consciousness
- Unresponsive to outside stimulus
- Awake, but unable to talk
- Breathing is very slow and shallow, erratic, or has stopped
- Choking sounds or a snore-like gurgling noise, which is sometimes call the “death rattle”
- Vomiting
- Body is very limp
- Face is very pale or clammy
- Fingernails and lips turn blue or purplish black
- Pulse is slow, erratic or not there at all
The Vermilion Police Department also asked for anyone with information on the distribution of narcotics to call the detective bureau. Anyone in need of treatment should also call the department to be put in contact an organization that can help.