1  of  4
Breaking News
Timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd Cleveland curfew in effect through Tuesday night Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases and state orders Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 4,5,6 and 7

Vermilion police say man arrested for OVI also accused of impersonating officer

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Erie County Jail

VERMILION, Ohio (WJW) — Vermilion police say a man recently arrested for an OVI is also accused of impersonating an officer.

According to the police report, 55-year-old Dorsey Fields was pulled over for a traffic stop around 1:00 a.m. on May 24. During questioning, officers suspected he was under the influence and conducted a field sobriety test.

They also searched his vehicle and found a hat that said “POLICE” on it and police-style body armor, which they later learned belonged to a retired police officer from Lorain. Beer, liquor, three guns, ammo, and prescription drugs were discovered as well.

A witness told officers they had a run in with Fields that same day. The man said Fields walked over to the party he was having outside with a beer in hand and claimed to be a policeman. He reportedly had a gun on him and was wearing body armor.

Through the investigation, it was revealed Fields was arrested and charged during a similar incident in Lorain in April.

Fields is now facing multiple charges including OVI, having weapons while under disability, possession of drugs, and using weapons while intoxicated.

He is currently being held in the Erie County Jail. 

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral