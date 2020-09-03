Vermilion dog park proposed in honor of Dick Goddard

VERMILION, Ohio (WJW)– The City of Vermilion is planning a fitting tribute to legendary FOX 8 meteorologist Dick Goddard, who passed away last month.

The host of the annual Woollybear Festival Goddard founded is planning to honor him and his love for animals with a new dog park named for Goddard.

“We really thought that would be something Dick Goddard would get behind and he would love to support,” said Marilou Suszko, Executive Director of Main Street Vermilion.

She and Vermilion Chamber of Commerce Director Sandra Coe developed the idea, which was presented to the Vermilion Parks and Recreation Board at a meeting last month.

“We need to keep Mr. Goddard’s memory alive, so down the road people can understand the importance that we take care of our animals,” Coe said.

An advisory committee is now developing plans for the dog park, to be located at either Sherod Park or Showse Park.

“We’re bringing them together to talk about our ideas, what kind of features we want to see, what kind of space we need, what are the basic things you need for a dog park, but also, what can we do to expand it later on,” Suszko said.

Vermilion leaders said Goddard put the city on the map through the festival that draws tens of thousands of people – and pets – to the city each fall.

“I just am always grateful that Dick never chose to run for mayor. He would’ve been a slam dunk, his popularity is just excessive out here,” Vermilion Mayor Jim Forthofer said. “We love Mr Goddard. He did a lot for us, and we know he loved the animals, and this is a fitting tribute.”

Plans are still being finalized, but the organizers said a fundraising campaign for the park is set to kick off on October 4, the same day the Woollybear Festival would have taken place. It is “in hibernation” this year due to the pandemic.

Suszko said they hope to open the dog park some time next year.

