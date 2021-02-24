Vermilion considers resuming Woollybear Festival with COVID-19 protocols

VERMILION, Ohio (WJW)– The city of Vermilion may resume its special events amid COVID-19.

Mayor Jim Forthofer said he’s spoken with the Vermilion Chamber about bringing back the Woollybear Festival and Fish Festival.

“I support a resumption of these festivals that are an integral part of Vermilion’s identity,” the mayor said.

Forthofer said plans for the festivals will need approval from the Erie County Health Department and must include social distancing, masking and sanitizer.

FOX 8 meteorologist Dick Goddard founded the Woollybear Festival in 1973. The celebration of a weather-predicting caterpillar is Ohio’s largest one-day festival.