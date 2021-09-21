Verdict reached in trial of man accused of killing 9 in Akron house fires

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a man accusing of killing nine people in two arsons. It will be announced Tuesday night.

Stanley Ford, 62, faces multiple counts of aggravated arson and aggravated murder.

Police said Ford started two house fires just four doors apart from each other on Fultz Street in Akron.

The first was in April 2016. It killed Lindell Lewis, 66, and Gloria Hart, 65, while one man was able to escape.

Then about a year later, Ford set fire to another home, investigators said. The two-story house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Seven family members died of smoke inhalation on the second floor.

The victims of the second fire were Dennis Huggins, 35; Angela Boggs, 37; Jared Boggs, 14; Daisia Huggins; 6; Kyle Huggins, 5; Alivia Huggins, 3; and Cameron Huggins, 16 months.