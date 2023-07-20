[Editor’s Note: The video above is a previous story on how Ohio lawmakers pushed for penalty changes after firefighter Johnny Tetrick’s death.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A verdict is expected in the trial of a man accused of hitting and killing a Cleveland firefighter in November.

Leander Bissell, 41, is accused of killing firefighter Johnny Tetrick while Tetrick was assisting at the scene of a rollover crash near Bratenahl.

Johnny Tetrick

Earlier this week, witnesses to what happened that night were called to testify about what they saw.

Some of the witnesses included some of Tetrick’s former crew members and police officers who were working the scene on Nov. 19.

Leander Bissell’s attorney spent time questioning the safety protocol used during the response to the initial rollover crash. The state pushed back on the theory Tetrick’s crew wasn’t following proper safety protocols when Tetrick was struck.

Bissell faces charges that could put him behind bars for years to come.

Leander Bissell

This is a bench trial, which means presiding Judge Timothy McCormick, will decide whether Bissell is found guilty. McCormick is expected to read the verdict at 10 a.m.

Stay with FOX 8 News for developments in the case.