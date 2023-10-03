CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Eleven years after an execution-style triple-murder at a Cleveland auto shop, the man accused of the crime will hear his verdict.

Jesse Melton is charged with killing Lori Sarli, 48, Brian Yuravak, 50, and Babette Hockenberry, 53, inside Imperial Auto on St. Clair Avenue in 2012.

All three victims were shot in the head.

Melton was indicted six years later.

A judge is expected to read a verdict in the case at 10 a.m.

The business, on Cleveland’s east side, has since been torn down.