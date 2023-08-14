STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – A Strongsville teenager could spend the rest of her life in prison if she is found guilty of murder Monday afternoon.

Mackenzie Shirilla is standing trial on charges of murder, aggravated vehicular homicide, and drug possession for a crash in the early morning hours of July 31, 2022.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors argued that the evidence shows that the then 17-year-old slammed on the gas, speeding along a dead-end street in a Strongsville business park and purposely slammed into a brick wall, killing her boyfriend and another young man.

The impact killed 19-year-old Davion Flanagan, a recent Strongsville High School graduate, and Shirilla’s boyfriend, 20-year-old Dominic Russo.

Shirilla’s defense attorney is trying to spare her a life sentence on the double murder charge, arguing that no one knows what happened inside that car.

James McDonnell told Judge Nancy Margaret Russo, “It’s not clear, it’s not explicit to draw the inference that she acted purposely.”

Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim Troup presented surveillance video from the area of the crash along with data taken from Shirilla’s vehicle and argued, “It shows strikingly 100% acceleration through the entire final five seconds.”

Judge Russo plans to announce her verdict at 1 p.m. Monday, August 14.

If convicted on the two murder charges, Shirilla could be sentenced to life in prison.