[In the player above, FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton reports from the 2022 Tennis in the Land tournament.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — One of the world’s foremost tennis stars is slated to compete in a Cleveland tennis tournament beginning this weekend.

Venus Williams has been confirmed for Tennis in the Land, a U.S. Open Series women’s tournament being served up Saturday, Aug. 19, through Saturday, Aug. 26, in Cleveland’s Nautica Waterfront District, a spokesperson announced Friday.

Williams’ tournament draw is expected to be announced later Friday, which will determine the timing of her matchup. Check back with FOX 8 News as we learn more.

Williams, 43, has won seven Grand Slam titles and is a five-time Wimbledon champion and four-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist, according to her official website. She began competing professionally in 1994, at the age of 14.

She is the older sister to Serena Williams, 41, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, who announced her retirement from the sport last year, then later suggested that she may return, according to reports.

How to get tickets

Tournament match times range from morning to evening each day of the week-long event.

Ticket prices range from $10 on the first day, Saturday, to $125 on the Sunday, Aug. 20 session. Packages offering access for multiple days range from $35 for two days, to $295 for the whole event.

Who else is playing?

Last year’s singles tournament winner Liudmila Samsonova and doubles winners Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez are returning to defend their titles, according to the website.

This year’s field of players also includes:

Lauren Davis, a Gates Mills native and 2023 Hobart International champion

Peyton Stearns, a 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Singles champion and Cincinnati native

Sloane Stephens, a 2017 U.S. Open champion

Leylah Fernandez, a 2021 U.S. Open finalist

Barbora Krejčíková, a 2021 French Open champion

Kateřina Siniaková, world No. 1 doubles player

Ekaterina Alexandrova, a 2023 Libema Open champion

Mayar Sherif, the first Egyptian woman to win a Grand Slam match

More wild card entries are expected to be announced. In all, there will be 32 players in the singles draw and 16 in the doubles field.