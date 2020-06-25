Vendors agree not to sell or display Confederate flags at Medina County Fair this year

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Vendors taking part in the Medina County Fair this year have voluntarily agreed not to display or sell Confederate flags.

The news was announced in a press release on Thursday, just a few days after a group had planned to protest outside the fair demanding the flag be banned.

“The Medina County Fair welcomes all visitors, exhibitors, volunteers as well as concessionaires, and the Board is sensitive to the social issues related to the Confederate flag. As a result, the Chairperson of the Outside Concessions Committee, has spoken with the vendors, and they have voluntarily agreed to not display or sell Confederate flags at the Medina County Fair,” the Board of Directors said.

They noted that they had sought legal advice on the matter previously and were advised banning the flag could be subject to Constitutional challenge, therefore a proposed ban was not introduced by the Board.

The Confederate flag has come under public scrutiny in recent weeks with some cities and organizations removing the flag entirely. NASCAR decided to ban the flag from all events and races moving forward.

Statues of Confederate soldiers have also been taken down in some communities.

The Medina County Fair will run from Aug. 3 -9. Learn more about the event here.