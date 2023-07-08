(Above video is a recent story about a puppy revived with Naloxone)

HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Huron County Public Health is trying to reduce the number of opioid overdose deaths by offering free medicine in a vending machine, health officials said.

The agency installed a vending machine where people can get free Naloxone, which is a medicine that can save lives by reversing the affects of an overdose due to heroin, fentanyl and other opioids.

Photo courtesy Huron County Public Health

Photo courtesy Huron County Public Health

The first vending machine was installed outside Huron County Public Health headquarters at 28 Executive Drive in Norwalk.

Health officials said the goal of the vending machine “aims to significantly reduce opioid-related overdose deaths by increasing distribution of free Naloxone, and increase safer prescribing of opioids.”

The vending machine will also offer free fentanyl testing strips, covid tests, condoms and will be available 24 hours a day, health officials said.